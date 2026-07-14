Emlak Konut opens sales offices in Mecca and Jeddah

ISTANBUL

Emlak Konut GYO has opened sales offices in Mecca and Jeddah as part of the Hayat Makkah project being developed in Saudi Arabia in cooperation with the National Housing Company (NHC), which is affiliated with the Saudi Ministry of Municipalities and Housing.

The Hayat Makkah project marks Emlak Konut’s international expansion and brings Türkiye’s experience in real estate development, project management and urban planning to Saudi Arabia.

The project is being developed on a 255,000-square-meter site and represents an investment of approximately $400 million. It will include a total of 1,014 villas.

Earlier this month, Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum announced that an agreement had been reached to allow 25 percent of the project to be sold to foreign investors. He said the project had attracted strong interest from Turkish buyers following its public announcement.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the sales offices, Emlak Konut General Manager Yasir Yılmaz said the Hayat Makkah project is one of the strongest examples of the growing friendship, mutual trust and strategic partnership between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia. He noted that investors can obtain detailed information about the development at the new sales offices and that construction of model villas is progressing as planned.

Yılmaz also said the company aims to expand its cooperation with NHC through new projects in other Saudi cities, including Riyadh, Medina and Jeddah.