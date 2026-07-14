Economists warn of AI’s impacts on economy, jobs

Economists warn of AI’s impacts on economy, jobs

SAN FRANCISCO
Economists warn of AI’s impacts on economy, jobs

Hundreds of economists say in an open letter that institutions “must act now” to address how artificial intelligence could transform the economy and could put many people out of work.


The statement released on July 13 was signed by top economists, along with computer scientists and some executives at tech companies including Anthropic, Google and OpenAI.


AI may become radically more powerful over the next 10 years,” says the letter organized by Stanford University's digital economy lab.


“This could drive an unprecedented transformation of our economy, larger than the Industrial Revolution, but unfolding over a vastly shorter time frame. It could bring risks, including large-scale job displacement, as well as opportunities such as major gains in living standards.”


The letter, which has only four sentences, says leaders must “build the incentives, guardrails, and institutions needed to steer AI in a direction that complements humans and benefits society.”


The Stanford lab says the letter has so far been signed by more than 200 economists and AI researchers, including 16 winners of a Nobel Prize.


Computer scientist and AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio was among the signatories and said in a separate statement that based on the trajectory of AI development, “it is highly plausible that AI will drastically transform our economies.”


“We must be intentional and make collective, democratic choices, rather than letting market forces play out and risking leaving most citizens behind,” wrote Bengio, a professor at the University of Montreal.

warning,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows continued fight against FETÖ

Erdoğan vows continued fight against FETÖ
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows continued fight against FETÖ

    Erdoğan vows continued fight against FETÖ

  2. Özel camp eyes new party by August as CHP rift widens

    Özel camp eyes new party by August as CHP rift widens

  3. AKP, DEM Party set talks on draft law for anti-terror bid

    AKP, DEM Party set talks on draft law for anti-terror bid

  4. EU chief announces 'drone deal' with Ukraine

    EU chief announces 'drone deal' with Ukraine

  5. India approves $13 billion semiconductor plan

    India approves $13 billion semiconductor plan
Recommended
EU chief announces drone deal with Ukraine

EU chief announces 'drone deal' with Ukraine
India approves $13 billion semiconductor plan

India approves $13 billion semiconductor plan
Türkiye’s exports to Gulf countries surpass $800 million in June

Türkiye’s exports to Gulf countries surpass $800 million in June
Turkish contractors secure $2.7 billion in overseas projects in first half of 2026

Turkish contractors secure $2.7 billion in overseas projects in first half of 2026
Spain tourism revenue rises as visitors spend more

Spain tourism revenue rises as visitors spend more
NY state pauses new large data center projects in US first

NY state pauses new large data center projects in US first
Dutch tech giant ASML posts gain in second quarter profits

Dutch tech giant ASML posts gain in second quarter profits
WORLD EU extends right to stay for Ukrainians, excludes military-age men

EU extends right to stay for Ukrainians, excludes military-age men

EU countries on July 15 agreed to extend the right for Ukrainians fleeing the war to stay until 2028, but excluded military-age men arriving in the bloc.
ECONOMY EU chief announces drone deal with Ukraine

EU chief announces 'drone deal' with Ukraine

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on July 15 announced a "drone deal" with Ukraine to boost joint production of the key battlefield technology.
SPORTS Spain deliver World Cup masterclass against France to reach final

Spain deliver World Cup masterclass against France to reach final

Spain ended France's dream of a third World Cup triumph on July 15, taming their star-studded attack in a 2-0 victory to reach the final against England or Argentina.
﻿