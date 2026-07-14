Erdoğan heads to Qatar after former emir’s death

Erdoğan heads to Qatar after former emir’s death

ANKARA
Erdoğan heads to Qatar after former emir’s death

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan traveled to Qatar on July 14 to offer condolences over the death of former Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 to 2013, died at the age of 74.

Erdoğan had earlier issued a condolence message, describing the former emir as a “valued friend” and praising his role in developing Türkiye-Qatar relations.

He said Sheikh Hamad made major contributions to bilateral ties in politics, trade, defense, social affairs and culture.

Erdoğan offered condolences to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the former emir’s family, the Qatari people and the Islamic world.

A presidential memorandum published in the Official Gazette said Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz would act as president during Erdoğan’s visit to Qatar.

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