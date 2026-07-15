Gastronomy becomes high-value service export for Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Gastronomy has evolved into a high-value service export sector for Türkiye rather than merely an element supporting tourism, according to Hediye Güral Gür, board member of the Service Exporters’ Association (HİB) and chair of the Tourism, Travel and Gastronomy Services Committee.



Gür said that during the NATO Summit in Ankara, world leaders were served products representing different regions of Türkiye. According to Gür, those selections showcased the cultural richness of Turkish cuisine to the international community and demonstrated the country’s strength in gastrodiplomacy.



Highlighting the growing scope of the sector, Gür said gastronomy is no longer limited to restaurants. It now creates a broad economic ecosystem that spans tourism, accommodation, event management, and food and beverage services, she added.



“Gastronomy has become one of the most important components of service exports,” Gür said.



“A tourist does not only consume a meal,” Gür added. “A tourist also experiences the story behind that food, the geography where it is produced, its culture, and its way of life.”



“This experience influences destination choices, extends visitor stays, and generates higher added value for our country,” Gür said.



Gür stated that Türkiye has the potential to become one of the world’s leading countries in gastronomy.



Emphasizing that gastronomy is viewed as one of the strategic areas of service exports, Gür said efforts are continuing to support international gastronomy festivals, strengthen the branding of gastronomy destinations, promote geographically indicated products, and increase the global visibility of Turkish cuisine.



“Today, Türkiye is becoming one of the world’s strongest destinations not only with its sea, sun and history, but also with its culture, gastronomy, healthcare, sports and sustainable tourism approach,” Gür said.



“Tourism is no longer a sector measured solely by visitor numbers,” Gür added. “It is a strategic force that reflects a country’s brand value, service quality and international reputation.”



Looking ahead, Gür expressed confidence that Türkiye would further strengthen its global competitiveness through a focus on qualified visitors, high-value services and a tourism model spread throughout the year.



“We believe Türkiye will take its global competitiveness much further with a focus on qualified tourists, high-value-added services and year-round tourism,” Gür said.