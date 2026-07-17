Fidan warns against wider Black Sea escalation

Fidan warns against wider Black Sea escalation

KIEV
Fidan warns against wider Black Sea escalation

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned on July 16 that the risk of the Russia-Ukraine war spreading further across the Black Sea remained a serious threat.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kiev, Fidan said Türkiye opposed attacks on ports, commercial tankers and fishing boats and urged all sides to act with restraint.

Fidan said the Istanbul talks had shown the value of transparent, direct dialogue and that Ankara was ready to host renewed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

He also said Türkiye had agreed to lead the maritime component of possible security guarantees for Ukraine under a peace settlement, with planning under way with allied countries.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has maintained that “there can be no winner in war and no loser in peace,” Fidan said, adding that a negotiated settlement was urgently needed.

Sybiha praised Türkiye’s mediation and said the country could host a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I believe only a summit of leaders can inject new momentum into the peace process,” Sybiha said.

Fidan also met Zelensky during the visit.

The Ukrainian president presented him with the Order of Merit, Second Class, for his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations.

The two discussed ways to revive diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Diplomacy,

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