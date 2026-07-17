Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

ISTANBUL

AFP photo.

Driven by rising global temperatures and a growing culture of year-round skin protection, Türkiye’s sunscreen market is projected to reach up to $66 million by the end of the year, according to industry representatives.

The double-digit growth in sun care is outpacing the broader Turkish cosmetics industry, which has grown to a total size of $3.3 billion. Industry experts attribute the shift to heightened awareness of ultraviolet (UV) ray damage, the integration of Sun Protection Factor (SPF) products into daily skincare routines and a surge in online shopping.

“The sunscreen products market in Türkiye, which reached nearly $60 million in 2024, is expected to touch between $62 million and $66 million by the end of 2026,” said Ahmet Pura, president of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) Cosmetics and Cleaning Products Industry Council.

Historically treated as a seasonal summer purchase, sun protection is increasingly becoming a year-round staple. Pura noted that demand has spread steadily across the winter months, contributing to a 50 percent increase in unit sales over the past year.

While sunscreen currently represents roughly 1.5 percent to 2 percent of the country’s total cosmetics market by value, Pura described it as one of the sector’s most dynamic and fastest-growing segments.

However, inflation and currency fluctuations have impacted the industry. Rising costs of raw materials, packaging, energy and logistics have driven up the average retail price of sunscreen by 20 percent to 30 percent compared to last year, Pura said.

Currently, average sunscreen products in Türkiye retail between 500 and 2,000 Turkish liras (about $11 to $42), with premium or high-SPF specialized brands climbing as high as 10,000 liras (about $212).

Consumers are heavily prioritizing high-level protection, with the highest demand concentrated in SPF 50 and SPF 50+ products. On the manufacturing side, domestic production remains strong, supporting about 60 percent of Türkiye’s overall cosmetics exports.

Data from Hepsiburada, one of Türkiye’s leading e-commerce platforms, aligns with the broader industry boom. The online retailer reported a 50 percent year-on-year increase in sunscreen unit sales.

According to platform data, while facial sunscreens see consistent demand year-round, often purchased by women to serve as makeup primers, searches and visits for body sunscreen peak dramatically in May. The platform also noted a 35 percent to 50 percent increase in average sunscreen retail prices over the last 12 months, depending on the product brand.

The rapid growth of the market has also triggered concerns over counterfeit cosmetics. Cheap, imitation sunscreens sold on online marketplaces and social media platforms present a major risk to public health, Pura warned.

“It is of great importance that our consumers purchase these products from reliable sales points,” Pura said, urging buyers to verify products using the Health Ministry’s online Product Tracking System (ÜTS).