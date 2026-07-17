European auto industry backs Türkiye’s full inclusion in ‘Made in EU’: Bolat

European auto industry backs Türkiye’s full inclusion in ‘Made in EU’: Bolat

BRUSSELS
European auto industry backs Türkiye’s full inclusion in ‘Made in EU’: Bolat

 

Türkiye has called for its full and unconditional inclusion in the European Union’s “Made in EU” policy, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has announced following talks with European automotive industry representatives in Brussels.

Bolat said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that he met Sigrid de Vries, director general of the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), to discuss the policy and its potential effects on the Türkiye-EU automotive ecosystem.

He also attended a roundtable meeting with representatives of the association’s member companies.

During the meeting, the Turkish side emphasized that investments made by European automakers operating in Türkiye for many years constitute a concrete indication of the deep industrial integration established through the Türkiye-EU Customs Union and a partnership based on mutual trust.

Bolat said representatives of the automotive industry agreed on the need for Türkiye to be fully and unconditionally included in the “Made in EU” framework.

“We were pleased to see consensus among automotive sector representatives on Türkiye’s full and unconditional inclusion in the ‘Made in EU’ policy,” he said.

Bolat added that Türkiye would continue its initiatives, with the support of the private sector, to strengthen and further develop the automotive industry, which he described as a cornerstone of the country’s commercial integration with the EU.

Türkiye’s automotive industry remained the country’s leading export sector in 2025, with overseas sales rising 11.6 percent to a record $41.5 billion, according to the Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association.

Exports to EU countries totaled $30.11 billion, accounting for 72.5 percent of the sector’s overall exports and underscoring its integration with the European market.

Türkiye produced nearly 1.42 million motor vehicles in 2025, including about 872,500 passenger cars, according to the Automotive Manufacturers Association.

Passenger car exports totaled nearly 599,700 units during the year.

made in europe,

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