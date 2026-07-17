Dua Lipa backs protests against Trump-linked resort

TIRANA

British-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa has voiced support for protests in Albania against a luxury resort project backed by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, calling the demonstrations “inspiring” during an episode of her podcast.

Speaking with Albanian author Lea Ypi, Lipa criticized the lack of transparency surrounding the planned development on Sazan Island, a protected natural area, and questioned changes to environmental regulations that opponents say paved the way for the project.

The proposed $1.4 billion resort has sparked weeks of demonstrations led by environmental activists and local residents, who argue that the development threatens biodiversity, including habitats for flamingos, sea turtles and other protected species. Protesters have also accused the Albanian government of prioritizing foreign investment over environmental safeguards.

Lipa, whose family is of Kosovan Albanian origin, praised the growing protest movement, saying it reflected citizens’ determination to protect the country’s natural heritage. Activists welcomed the singer’s comments, saying her support could help draw international attention to the campaign.

The resort project has also come under scrutiny after Albanian prosecutors launched an investigation into a businessman involved in selling land for the development. Authorities have stressed that neither Kushner, Ivanka Trump nor the project’s investors have been accused of wrongdoing.