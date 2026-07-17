Dua Lipa backs protests against Trump-linked resort

Dua Lipa backs protests against Trump-linked resort

TIRANA
Dua Lipa backs protests against Trump-linked resort

British-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa has voiced support for protests in Albania against a luxury resort project backed by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, calling the demonstrations “inspiring” during an episode of her podcast.

Speaking with Albanian author Lea Ypi, Lipa criticized the lack of transparency surrounding the planned development on Sazan Island, a protected natural area, and questioned changes to environmental regulations that opponents say paved the way for the project.

The proposed $1.4 billion resort has sparked weeks of demonstrations led by environmental activists and local residents, who argue that the development threatens biodiversity, including habitats for flamingos, sea turtles and other protected species. Protesters have also accused the Albanian government of prioritizing foreign investment over environmental safeguards.

Lipa, whose family is of Kosovan Albanian origin, praised the growing protest movement, saying it reflected citizens’ determination to protect the country’s natural heritage. Activists welcomed the singer’s comments, saying her support could help draw international attention to the campaign.

The resort project has also come under scrutiny after Albanian prosecutors launched an investigation into a businessman involved in selling land for the development. Authorities have stressed that neither Kushner, Ivanka Trump nor the project’s investors have been accused of wrongdoing.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

    Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

  2. Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

    Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

  3. UNESCO weighs endangered status for threatened sites

    UNESCO weighs endangered status for threatened sites

  4. Data center battles marking politics worldwide

    Data center battles marking politics worldwide

  5. US launches 7th night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites

    US launches 7th night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites
Recommended
Sound of Europe Festival to stop in Istanbul

Sound of Europe Festival to stop in Istanbul
‘Olympic’ pool unearthed at Tralleis in western Türkiye

‘Olympic’ pool unearthed at Tralleis in western Türkiye
What happens when seafood restaurant decıdes to save sea

What happens when seafood restaurant decıdes to save sea?
Ankara, Bodrum jazz festivals join World Jazz Network

Ankara, Bodrum jazz festivals join World Jazz Network
Gendarmerie patrols ‘Tortoise Valley’ to protect wildlife

Gendarmerie patrols ‘Tortoise Valley’ to protect wildlife
Exhibition in Budapest brings forgotten faces to life

Exhibition in Budapest brings forgotten faces to life
WORLD Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PMs visit

Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

Iraq signed 48 agreements and partnerships with American companies, many in the oil sector, during a visit to the U.S. by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, his office said July 18.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record

Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record

Türkiye welcomed a record 756,455 cruise passengers in the first half of 2026, the highest January-June total in official data dating back to 2011.
SPORTS France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France and England will bid a gloomy farewell to the World Cup on July 18 when they face each other in the dreaded third-place play-off in Miami.
﻿