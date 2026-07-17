Gendarmerie patrols ‘Tortoise Valley’ to protect wildlife

NEVŞEHİR

Gendarmerie teams in the central province of Nevşehir have spent the past seven years patrolling a stretch of road with a dense population of tortoises, protecting both wildlife and motorists.



Along the Alacaşar-Tatlarin road, locally known as “Tortoise Valley,” officers from the Provincial Gendarmerie Command regularly stop to move tortoises safely off the roadway, particularly during the animals’ breeding season in May and June when they frequently cross the route.



The initiative aims to prevent tortoises from being struck by vehicles while also reducing the risk of accidents caused by drivers swerving or stopping suddenly to avoid them.

During patrols, officers carefully pick up the tortoises without harming them and release them on the side of the road in the direction they were traveling so they can continue toward their natural habitat.



“Our goal is to protect both wildlife and ensure that motorists can travel safely,” Gendarmerie Staff Sergeant Mehmet Gedik, commander of the Public Order Team at the Central District Gendarmerie Command, told state-run Anadolu Agency.

“Traffic patrol teams also relocate tortoises they encounter during their rounds. The animals are handled

carefully and released into a safe area off the road in the direction they intended to go. At the same time, we warn drivers to exercise caution in this area,” he said.



Gedik noted that tortoises on the road can prompt drivers to brake suddenly or make unexpected maneuvers, increasing the likelihood of collisions.

“Through these efforts, we aim to protect the animals while preventing possible traffic accidents.

In this way, we contribute to the conservation of natural life and improve road safety at the same time,” he added.