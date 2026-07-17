China ‘firmly opposes’ UK nationalizing British Steel

China ‘firmly opposes’ UK nationalizing British Steel

BEIJING
China ‘firmly opposes’ UK nationalizing British Steel

China said on July 17 that it “firmly opposes” the U.K. government’s decision to take British Steel into full public ownership, with Beijing urging the country to abide by “international rules.”


Chinese firm Jingye, which bought British Steel in 2020, lost control of it last year when the U.K. government intervened at the struggling firm.


Britain’s last factory that can make steel from scratch had faced imminent closure after Jingye said the plant in Scunthorpe, northern England, was no longer financially viable.


The announcement prompted the government to step in and take control of it in April 2025 and in May this year, it said it would introduce legislation to nationalize it.


China’s Commerce Ministry expressed its “strong dissatisfaction” with the British government in a statement, after the legislation came into effect on July 15.


It accused Westminster of “forcibly” taking over British Steel “under the pretext of national security.”


“China urges the British government to abide by relevant international rules [and] treat Chinese-invested enterprises in the U.K. fairly and equally,” the statement added.


Jingye demanded compensation from the U.K. government in June for losses from investments made before London took over operating the plant.


Nationalization brings British Steel back into government ownership for the first time since 1988.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

    Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

  2. Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

    Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

  3. UNESCO weighs endangered status for threatened sites

    UNESCO weighs endangered status for threatened sites

  4. Data center battles marking politics worldwide

    Data center battles marking politics worldwide

  5. US launches 7th night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites

    US launches 7th night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites
Recommended
Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record

Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record
Fitch affirms Türkiye’s ‘BB-’ rating with stable outlook

Fitch affirms Türkiye’s ‘BB-’ rating with stable outlook
Home sales increase 15.8 pct in June

Home sales increase 15.8 pct in June
Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market

Rising temperatures boost Türkiye’s sunscreen market
Turkish tea exports exceed $17.5 mln in first half

Turkish tea exports exceed $17.5 mln in first half
US Fed official supports higher rates to curb inflation

US Fed official supports higher rates to curb inflation
Private firms drive India’s space push

Private firms drive India’s space push
WORLD Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PMs visit

Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

Iraq signed 48 agreements and partnerships with American companies, many in the oil sector, during a visit to the U.S. by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, his office said July 18.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record

Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record

Türkiye welcomed a record 756,455 cruise passengers in the first half of 2026, the highest January-June total in official data dating back to 2011.
SPORTS France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France and England will bid a gloomy farewell to the World Cup on July 18 when they face each other in the dreaded third-place play-off in Miami.
﻿