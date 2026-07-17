Crews fully contain forest fires in Manisa, Muğla

MUĞLA

Firefighters have successfully tamed the wildfires raging across the western provinces of Manisa and Muğla following a grueling overnight battle, the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) announced on July 16.

Ground teams are currently conducting cooling efforts across affected public woodlands and adjacent private properties in Muğla’s Milas district to prevent any reignition. The Milas blaze, which erupted on July 14, previously forced the precautionary evacuation of over 1,100 people from nearby coastal holiday resorts.

Concurrently, authorities confirmed that the second fire in the Evkaftepe neighborhood of Manisa’s Akhisar district is also firmly under control. Emergency responders successfully halted the advancing flames in the region following the initial outbreak on July 15.

The forestry authority released a message of appreciation acknowledging the broad coalition of local communities and emergency personnel who participated in the operations. “We offer our gratitude to our volunteers, institutions, local governments, non-governmental organizations and citizens who supported us in our struggle for the Green Homeland,” the OGM said.