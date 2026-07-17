Japan imperial rules tweaked, but still no woman emperor

Japan imperial rules tweaked, but still no woman emperor

TOKYO
Japan imperial rules tweaked, but still no woman emperor

(FILES) Well-wishers wave national flags as Japan's Emperor Naruhito (top 3rd R) appears with Empress Masako (2nd R), their daughter Princess Aiko (R), Crown Prince Akishino (3rd L), Crown Princess Kiko (2nd L) and their daughter Princess Kako (L) on the balcony of the Imperial Palace to mark the emperor's 65th birthday in Tokyo on Feb. 23, 2025.(AFP)

Japan’s parliament tweaked the imperial succession law on July 17 but maintained the bar on women emperors, despite surveys suggesting wide public support for the idea.


The future of the imperial household, mythically descended from the Shinto sun goddess Amaterasu, hinges currently on Prince Hisahito, the 19-year-old nephew of Emperor Naruhito, 66.


If Hisahito, a fan of dragonflies currently studying biology and who is not married, has no son, then under the rules as they stand he will have no heir and the bloodline will end.


There have been eight female emperors on the Chrysanthemum Throne in Japan’s imperial family, whose divine status was renounced after World War II.


But an 1889 imperial house law stipulated that only men could become emperor, and only through the paternal line. This was carried over in 1947 into the current Imperial Household Law.


This rules out the popular Princess Aiko, 24, daughter of Naruhito, or any other royal woman ever becoming emperor.


The bill, passed by the upper house on July 17, allows the adoption of male distant relatives aged over 15 back into the imperial family, as long as they are single, and for their future sons to become eligible to ascend the throne.


They are members of 11 families that left the imperial register after Japan’s defeat in World War II.


Their common ancestor to the current emperor dates back to the 15th century and is “remote by 36 to 38 degrees of kinship,” the Imperial Household Agency says.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

    Türkiye arrests 119 accused of links to ISIL

  2. Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

    Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

  3. UNESCO weighs endangered status for threatened sites

    UNESCO weighs endangered status for threatened sites

  4. Data center battles marking politics worldwide

    Data center battles marking politics worldwide

  5. US launches 7th night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites

    US launches 7th night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites
Recommended
Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PMs visit

Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit
UNESCO weighs endangered status for threatened sites

UNESCO weighs endangered status for threatened sites
Data center battles marking politics worldwide

Data center battles marking politics worldwide
US launches 7th night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites

US launches 7th night of strikes as Iran attacks military sites
New Labour leader Burnham vows to renew hope as next UK PM

New Labour leader Burnham vows to renew hope as next UK PM
Israel parliament dissolves as it gears up for elections

Israel parliament dissolves as it gears up for elections
Germany, France meet for key defense talks after jet project collapse

Germany, France meet for key defense talks after jet project collapse
WORLD Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PMs visit

Iraq, US sign 48 agreements during PM's visit

Iraq signed 48 agreements and partnerships with American companies, many in the oil sector, during a visit to the U.S. by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, his office said July 18.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record

Türkiye’s cruise traffic hits first-half record

Türkiye welcomed a record 756,455 cruise passengers in the first half of 2026, the highest January-June total in official data dating back to 2011.
SPORTS France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France, England prepare for gloomy World Cup send-off

France and England will bid a gloomy farewell to the World Cup on July 18 when they face each other in the dreaded third-place play-off in Miami.
﻿