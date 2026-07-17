Germany, France meet for key defense talks after jet project collapse

COLOGNE

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, right, welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron with military honors at Augustusburg Palace ahead of a meeting of the Franco-German Ministerial Council in Brühl, Germany, July 17, 2026. (AP photo)

The leaders of France and Germany met on July 17 for crunch talks on the future of their defense cooperation after the collapse of a flagship joint jet fighter project.

For French President Emmanuel Macron there is an urgent need to make progress in this area before next spring's presidential election in which far-right leader Marine Le Pen is a frontrunner to be his successor.

The prospect of a Le Pen presidency adds yet more uncertainty for European countries already scrambling to boost defense capabilities in the face of the Russian threat and waning U.S. commitment under President Donald Trump.

On Friday morning German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed Macron at the Noervenich air base near Cologne.

The two leaders emerged from a Super Puma helicopter — itself a symbol of successful Franco-German cooperation — before leading a joint defense and security council held next to a French Rafale jet and a Eurofighter, a key component of Germany's air force.

The full cabinets of both governments got together for talks in a castle near Cologne where French president Charles de Gaulle and German chancellor Konrad Adenauer agreed on the idea of a friendship treaty between the two countries in 1962.

At the meetings, the two sides are expected to launch a joint "steering group" to deepen cooperation on radar systems, "deep?strike capabilities" and missile defense.

On Thursday Macron said that he wanted the meetings to give a "new dynamic" to defense cooperation as part of creating a "powerful Europe which unites our strengths".

The aim is for the two countries to "bounce back" from last month's implosion of the joint Future Combat Air System (FCAS) fighter jet project, which fell victim to bickering between Airbus and France's Dassault.

There are also fears for another joint project, the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS), which aims to replace battle tanks used by France and Germany and has been buffeted by internal tensions since Germany's Rheinmetall entered the project.

Air defense has been another bone of contention with Germany pushing its European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI), which relies heavily on the American Patriot and the Israeli-American Arrow-3 systems.

France has refused to take part in this project, arguing that it would increase Europe's dependence on the U.S. and that the continent should instead seek to boost its own defense industry.

One area of convergence may be the idea of a nuclear deterrence scheme led by France.

Macron said earlier this year that Germany was one of eight countries which had agreed to participate in this project.

However he has stressed that France — one of Western Europe's two nuclear powers alongside the United Kingdom — will retain tight control over nuclear decision-making.

A German government source said that it was important for any French-led project to remain "complementary" to NATO and to avoid creating "different security zones" within Europe.

Macron and Merz are also set to discuss European competitiveness, the EU's budget, digital regulation and initiatives to fight disinformation.

On the subject of artificial intelligence, the two countries want to discuss ways to enable Europe to compete with the U.S. and China by pooling computing capacity and creating a European structure to recruit the best researchers.