Draft law tied to anti-terror bid enters final stage

ANKARA

Türkiye is nearing the completion of a draft law that would provide the legal framework for PKK’s dissolution and laying down of arms as part of the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, according to officials familiar with the process.

If a broad consensus is reached, the framework bill could be submitted to the parliament speaker’s office next week, according to the officials. The legislation could be enacted by the end of July or early August before parliament begins its summer recess, they were quoted as saying.

The latest developments came after a series of meetings between ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) officials.

DEM Party lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar last met with AKP deputy chairman Efkan Ala on July 15.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the ongoing process and the framework law being prepared in coordination with the Justice Ministry, according to a report by daily Hürriyet. AKP officials shared details of the draft legislation with the DEM Party delegation.

The DEM Party delegation later met with MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli at the parliament to discuss elements of the proposal as well as issues they believe remain unaddressed, the report said.

The group is expected to visit the İmralı prison island off Istanbul soon to discuss the progress of negotiations with jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan.

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party has opposed including classifications that would separate PKK members into categories such as those involved in crimes and those not involved, or senior and lower-level members.

Meanwhile, the AKP has reportedly said the proposal will not contain provisions that could be interpreted by the public as amnesty or general amnesty, or that would lead to such an outcome in the enforcement of prison sentences.