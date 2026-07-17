High court to hear appeal in CHP convention feud

High court to hear appeal in CHP convention feud

ANKARA
High court to hear appeal in CHP convention feud

An appeal against a court ruling that annulled the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) 38th ordinary convention has been referred to the Court of Appeals for review after nearly two months.

A regional court in Ankara transmitted the case after an appeal was filed against the ruling that declared the November 2023 vote “absolutely void.” The convention had been won by Özgür Özel, as he defeated Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in the leadership race.

Following the lower court’s decision, the CHP under Özel’s leadership appealed, seeking to overturn the ruling.

After Kılıçdaroğlu’s administration returned to office under the court decision, it dismissed the party’s legal team and withdrew the appeal. Özel subsequently filed a separate appeal in his personal capacity.

The high court is expected to first examine whether the appeal meets procedural requirements before considering the substance of the case.

As part of its review, the court is expected to assess whether the appellate court had the legal authority to issue a such ruling and whether the alleged irregularities were sufficient to justify annulling the convention.

It could also rule that the removal of the Özel administration from office was unlawful while agreeing with the annulment of the convention.

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