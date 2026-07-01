Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP purges 26 provincial chiefs

Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP purges 26 provincial chiefs

ANKARA
Kılıçdaroğlu-led CHP purges 26 provincial chiefs

The reinstated leadership of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) moved on June 30 to dismiss 26 provincial chairs and refer seven others to disciplinary proceedings, escalating an internal power struggle triggered by a controversial court ruling.

The decision was taken at a Central Executive Board meeting chaired by Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, whose return to the party helm followed a decision that effectively invalidated the previous leadership structure.

Provincial organizations in Bolu, Diyarbakır, Eskişehir, Manisa, Samsun and Tunceli, along with several district-level branches, are among those affected by the reshuffle.

Officials also appointed new chairpersons in Batman, Çanakkale, Mardin, Osmaniye, Niğde and Tunceli, according to a statement delivered by spokesperson Müslim Sarı following the meeting.

In addition to dismissals, seven provincial leaders from Denizli, Muğla, Eskişehir, Sinop, Düzce, Kars and Tunceli were referred to the party’s disciplinary board with a request for permanent expulsion.

The sweeping changes come amid a deepening internal dispute in the CHP following the court ruling that invalidated the party’s 2023 convention over alleged irregularities, overturning Özgür Özel’s administration and creating a dual leadership structure.

Tensions have risen between Kılıçdaroğlu’s team and supporters of Özel, with competing claims over authority in party organs and parliamentary representation.

Media reports last week alleged that Kılıçdaroğlu’s camp had moved to strip Özel of his post as the CHP’s parliamentary leader and replace him with lawmaker Faik Öztrak. The claim was later denied by party officials.

Özel and his allies have pushed for an extraordinary vote to resolve the leadership dispute, while the Kılıçdaroğlu-aligned faction argues that legal restrictions prevent such an event and insists the party should proceed with its regular convention schedule in September.

More than 800 delegates have signed a petition supporting a new election.

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