CHP seeks to oust MP amid sexual misconduct probe

ANKARA

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) has referred lawmaker Ahmet Baran Yazgan to its disciplinary board with a request for his expulsion after footage emerged showing him being beaten inside a home.

CHP spokesperson Müslim Sarı announced the decision on Aug. 14 via X, saying Yazgan was referred for expulsion under the party’s “fundamental principles, bylaws and disciplinary provisions.”

Yazgan was summoned to the CHP headquarters on Aug. 13 over the footage, according to the party.

The chief prosecutor’s office in Ankara has also launched an investigation into Yazgan on allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault involving acts of a sexual nature.

The incident took place in the northwestern city of Edirne at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 13. Police records said Yazgan was beaten by three other people during a birthday gathering at a home after allegedly making “sexually explicit remarks” toward a woman.

Yazgan, an interior architect, was elected to Edirne’s municipal council from the CHP in the 2019 local elections.

According to his biography on the Turkish parliament’s website, he studied Bulgarian and international relations at Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski in Bulgaria before graduating from Istanbul Kültür University’s Interior Architecture and Environmental Design department.

He has also served on the boards of directors of a private hospital and a hotel.