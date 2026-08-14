Thousands stranded as heavy rain kills at least five in Japan

Thousands stranded as heavy rain kills at least five in Japan

NARITA
Thousands stranded as heavy rain kills at least five in Japan

Cars pass a commuter on a flooded road in Chiba, Japan on Aug 13.

At least five people died in eastern Japan after “unprecedented” heavy rain that left thousands stranded at Narita airport overnight and snarled up roads and rail services, authorities said on Aug. 14.


The torrential downpours late on Aug. 13 triggered landslide warnings and power outages, with forecasters issuing the highest-level heavy rain warning for the Chiba region for the first time.


In Chiba’s rural parts, more than a dozen cars were left abandoned on low-lying roads, an AFP journalist saw.


At Narita, sleeping bags piled up as passengers slept all over the terminal, with massive lines forming for check-in across the airport.


At Chiba’s disaster management meeting convened on Aug. 14 afternoon, an official said five people were confirmed dead.


The prefecture had previously said those killed included a man in his 60s or 70s found floating in a flooded road and a 66-year-old woman stuck in her submerged car.


Among other fatalities were a man of unknown age who was found collapsed on the street, and a person of undetermined gender and age.


Public broadcaster NHK reported as many as eight people may have died.

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