Türkiye’s electricity generation rises 6.51 percent in June

Türkiye’s electricity generation rises 6.51 percent in June

ANKARA
Türkiye’s electricity generation rises 6.51 percent in June

Türkiye’s licensed electricity generation increased by 6.51 percent year-on-year in June, reaching 26.26 million megawatt-hours (MWh), according to the Electricity Market Sector Report released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Hydropower accounted for the largest share of licensed electricity generation at 40.12 percent, followed by wind power (12.95 percent), imported coal (12.55 percent), lignite (11.45 percent), natural gas (10.91 percent) and solar power (3.99 percent).

Billed electricity consumption rose 7.09 percent from a year earlier to 24.11 million MWh during the same period.

The industrial sector accounted for 40.17 percent of total consumption, while residential users represented 25.62 percent and public and private services together with other subscribers made up 27.81 percent. Lighting accounted for 1.61 percent of consumption and agricultural activities for 4.79 percent.

Türkiye’s licensed installed electricity capacity also increased by 3.15 percent year-on-year to 100,874 megawatts (MW) in June.

Natural gas plants represented 24.39 percent of installed capacity, followed by reservoir hydropower plants (23.66 percent), wind power plants (14.90 percent), imported coal-fired plants (10.37 percent) and lignite-fired plants (10.14 percent).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() THY expands its China network with Chengdu

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