Two crime bosses wanted by Interpol extradited to Türkiye

Two crime bosses wanted by Interpol extradited to Türkiye

ANKARA
Two crime bosses wanted by Interpol extradited to Türkiye

 

Two organized crime bosses wanted internationally under Interpol Red Notices have been arrested in Georgia and extradited to Türkiye, the Interior Ministry said.

Ferhat Delen, head of the “Redkitler” organized crime group, and Erdoğan Aykut, leader of the group bearing his name, were returned to Türkiye through the Sarp border gate following their arrests in Georgia.

Delen is wanted on charges including intentional homicide, establishing an organization for criminal purposes, and the illegal possession or carrying of firearms and ammunition. Aykut faces charges including armed robbery, facilitating the illegal departure of Turkish or foreign nationals and theft.

The ministry said several other Red Notice suspects were also arrested in Georgia and extradited in a coordinated operation involving Turkish police, intelligence and border security units, as well as the Justice and Foreign ministries.

“WOrganized crime leaders cannot escape the grip of the Turkish state, no matter where they flee,” the Interior Ministry said.

extradition,

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