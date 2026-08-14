Generations discover underwater world together

İZMİR

Two women from different generations communicate while scuba diving.

Scuba diving in Türkiye has become a shared family pursuit, following the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation’s decision to lower the minimum age limit to 12 under its “Young Diver” initiative.



At an event in Karaburun, İzmir, participants ranging from 12-year-old children to first-time divers aged 65 took part in introductory dives under the supervision of certified instructors.



Diving instructor Ece Yanaray, who accompanied her 65-year-old mother Nilgün on her first dive, said the experience showed that enthusiasm for exploring underwater life transcends age.



“We put both a 12-year-old and a 65-year-old into introductory dives. Despite the 53-year age gap, we saw the same excitement and enthusiasm in both,” Yanaray said.



Yanaray said she had long wanted to dive with her mother. After completing the dive comfortably, Nilgün was presented with a red ribbon by her daughter — a gesture recalling the ribbon her mother had given her when she first learned to read at primary school.



“It was an emotional moment,” Yanaray said. “There really is no age for the underwater world. From the age of 12, anyone who is medically fit to dive can discover its beauty.”



Karaburun Diving Center official Hamdullah Aras said the new age limit had allowed young people who were previously unable to begin training to enter the sport earlier. Participants can receive a one-star diving certification from age 14, while there is no upper age limit, provided their health permits diving.



For families, the program offers a new way to spend time together. Huriye Ersen, who dived with her family, said having an underwater family photograph had become a memorable addition to their album and that diving had strengthened their bond.



Sixteen-year-old diver Kuzey Karalom, who has completed around 50 dives, said he had encountered groupers, moray eels and octopuses. For young people curious about marine life, he described diving as a passion made more accessible by programs and centers such as Karaburun’s.