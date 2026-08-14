Latin stars unite for Venezuela, Colombia quake relief at concert

MIAMI

Puerto Rican pop singer Chayanne (C) is among the performers for an international benefit concert on Aug 16. (AP photo)

Latin music stars Marc Anthony, Luis Fonsi, Chayanne, Feid and Jay Wheeler will join dozens of performers for an international benefit concert in Miami on Aug. 16 to raise funds for communities devastated by earthquakes in Venezuela and Colombia.



The “Unidos por Los Nuestros,” or “United for Our Own,” concert will be held at 6 p.m. EDT at Miami’s Kaseya Center and livestreamed and broadcast across several platforms. Proceeds from online donations and ticket sales will support both immediate and long-term relief efforts, including rebuilding homes, repairing schools and community spaces, supporting children and providing mental health services.



Marc Anthony, a multiple Grammy Award winner whose nonprofit Maestro Cares Foundation will administer the funds with the Univision Foundation, said helping people affected by disasters was a shared responsibility.



“Uniting for a common cause — taking action and helping fellow human beings facing hardship — is a duty we all share,” Anthony said.



Funds raised through the concert will support All Hands and Hearts, CARE, Global Empowerment Mission, Techo and World Central Kitchen.



The event was initially organized to support Venezuela after magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes struck northern parts of the country just 39 seconds apart on June 24, killing at least 6,300 people.



Organizers expanded the initiative after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia on Aug. 10, adding relief efforts for the neighboring country.



The concert will feature artists from across Latin America and span genres including salsa, reggaeton and pop.



Additional performers include Piso 21, Gente de Zona, Elena Rose, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky and Olga Tañón. The lineup includes artists from Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, Cuba and Puerto Rico.



Dozens of Latin television personalities, journalists and other celebrities will also participate as hosts, including Don Francisco, longtime host of the television program “Sábado Gigante,” and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres.



Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel will host another benefit concert for earthquake recovery on Aug. 23 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It will be his final performance with the Los Angeles Philharmonic before he joins the New York Philharmonic.



The “Unidos por Los Nuestros” concert will be broadcast on Univision, ViX, WAPA and TelevisaUnivision radio stations, iHeartLatino and Venevision Play in Venezuela. Viewers will be able to donate through on-screen QR codes, by texting “UNIDOS” to 707070 or through Univision’s website during the broadcast.