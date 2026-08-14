Temporary diesel tax relief targets price pressures

ANKARA

Türkiye has reduced the special consumption tax (ÖTV) on diesel to zero for the remainder of August as part of measures to limit fuel-related cost and inflation pressures.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette on Aug. 13. The levy will be reinstated in monthly increments of 3 liras from September through the end of the year.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said the temporary measure was intended to limit the impact on consumers and producers of sharp diesel price increases caused by geopolitical developments.

“With this step, we aim not only to ease cost pressures but also to reduce their impact on inflation expectations and pricing behavior,” Şimşek said.

“We will continue resolutely with our policies aimed at ensuring price stability,” he added.