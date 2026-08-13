Global EV sales rise in July, latest data show

Global EV sales rise in July, latest data show

PARIS
Global EV sales rise in July, latest data show

This handout photograph shows the ID.4, a small all electric SUV.

Global demand for electric vehicles rose for a fifth consecutive month in July, driven by robust growth in Europe while sales weakened in China and North America, data from consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence showed on Aug. 13.

Sales of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 9 percent from a year ago to 1.85 million units in July, bringing year-to-date volumes to 11.5 million vehicles.

The figures underscore the growing divergence between major EV markets, with European subsidies supporting demand, while the U.S. market has been affected by the removal of federal EV tax credits and Chinese automakers increasingly rely on exports for growth.

Sales in Europe climbed 33 percent to 450,000 units, pushing year-to-date growth to 28 percent. France, Germany, and Britain led the surge, posting EV sales growth 81 percent, respectively, in July.

In contrast, other major global markets saw notable pullbacks. Sales in China fell 5 percent to 980,000 vehicles, while North America sales dropped 27 percent to 140,000 vehicles following the end of U.S. EV tax credits.

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