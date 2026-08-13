US eyes expedited transport of AI supplies

US eyes expedited transport of AI supplies

SAN FRANCISCO
US eyes expedited transport of AI supplies

Filipinos protest Pax Silica, a proposed U.S.-led initiative that includes plans to establish AI data centers in the country.

The U.S. State Department on Aug. 12 said it was seeking bids for a new initiative aiming to speed up the transport of AI infrastructure components, beginning with a pilot program in Panama.


The idea is to create a platform, a kind of digital passport for electronic components, that would certify the origin and route of each shipment transiting the Panama Canal to expedite customs clearance for shipments deemed reliable.


For several years, Washington has restricted exports of the most advanced semiconductors, crucial for training artificial intelligence models, to China and is seeking to prevent third countries from being used as loopholes.


In a request for proposals that does not mention Beijing, the State Department presented the future platform as an “alternative” to the logistics systems of “strategic competitors” that could be used for “economic coercion.”


If the Panama pilot is successful, it could potentially expand to other partner countries under the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative.


The State Department said it was seeking to work with Congress to commit $50 million to the program.


Pax Silica was launched last year by the State Department with the goal of securing supply chains of semiconductors and other advanced technology components, amid worries over China’s domination in the sector.


The pact has 24 signatories, including the European Union, Japan, India, Panama and Singapore.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says AKP has mapped out next 50 years

Erdoğan says AKP has mapped out next 50 years
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says AKP has mapped out next 50 years

    Erdoğan says AKP has mapped out next 50 years

  2. Türkiye secures 245 extraditions in 2026: Minister

    Türkiye secures 245 extraditions in 2026: Minister

  3. Hyundai becomes first foreign carmaker to produce EV in Türkiye

    Hyundai becomes first foreign carmaker to produce EV in Türkiye

  4. CHP seeks to oust MP amid sexual misconduct probe

    CHP seeks to oust MP amid sexual misconduct probe

  5. DEM Party brings key congress forward to Sept 6

    DEM Party brings key congress forward to Sept 6
Recommended
Türkiye’s electricity generation rises 6.51 percent in June

Türkiye’s electricity generation rises 6.51 percent in June
Türkiye’s paid employment rises 2.5 percent in June

Türkiye’s paid employment rises 2.5 percent in June
Survey shows slight rise in year-end inflation expectations

Survey shows slight rise in year-end inflation expectations
Venezuela inks gas deals with BP, two other foreign companies

Venezuela inks gas deals with BP, two other foreign companies
No substitute: Kuwaits future tied to Hormuz Strait fate

'No substitute': Kuwait's future tied to Hormuz Strait fate
Indonesia to close more than 750 state-owned enterprises

Indonesia to close more than 750 state-owned enterprises
Trump announces tariffs of up to 100 pct on imported drones

Trump announces tariffs of up to 100 pct on imported drones
WORLD North Korea warns of new ‘deterrent’ ahead of US-South drills

North Korea warns of new ‘deterrent’ ahead of US-South drills

North Korea warned on Aug. 14 it could respond with “a new level of deterrent” to upcoming joint U.S.-South Korea drills simulating battle against Pyongyang’s troops battle-hardened from deployment in the Russia-Ukraine war.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s electricity generation rises 6.51 percent in June

Türkiye’s electricity generation rises 6.51 percent in June

Türkiye’s licensed electricity generation increased by 6.51 percent year-on-year in June, reaching 26.26 million megawatt-hours (MWh), according to the Electricity Market Sector Report released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Fenerbahçe to clash with Lyon for Champions League spot

Anderson Talisca converted a second-half penalty to guide Fenerbahçe into the UEFA Champions League playoff round with a 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz on Aug. 11 night, completing a 3-0 aggregate triumph.
﻿