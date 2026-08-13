US eyes expedited transport of AI supplies

SAN FRANCISCO

Filipinos protest Pax Silica, a proposed U.S.-led initiative that includes plans to establish AI data centers in the country.

The U.S. State Department on Aug. 12 said it was seeking bids for a new initiative aiming to speed up the transport of AI infrastructure components, beginning with a pilot program in Panama.



The idea is to create a platform, a kind of digital passport for electronic components, that would certify the origin and route of each shipment transiting the Panama Canal to expedite customs clearance for shipments deemed reliable.



For several years, Washington has restricted exports of the most advanced semiconductors, crucial for training artificial intelligence models, to China and is seeking to prevent third countries from being used as loopholes.



In a request for proposals that does not mention Beijing, the State Department presented the future platform as an “alternative” to the logistics systems of “strategic competitors” that could be used for “economic coercion.”



If the Panama pilot is successful, it could potentially expand to other partner countries under the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative.



The State Department said it was seeking to work with Congress to commit $50 million to the program.



Pax Silica was launched last year by the State Department with the goal of securing supply chains of semiconductors and other advanced technology components, amid worries over China’s domination in the sector.



The pact has 24 signatories, including the European Union, Japan, India, Panama and Singapore.