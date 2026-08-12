Erdoğan backs Palestinian statehood, urges Gaza rebuilding

Erdoğan backs Palestinian statehood, urges Gaza rebuilding

ANKARA
Erdoğan backs Palestinian statehood, urges Gaza rebuilding

 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 12 reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and called for reconstruction in Gaza to begin without delay.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas following talks in Ankara, Erdoğan said supporting Palestine was a shared responsibility of the international community.

“Türkiye will continue to defend the Palestinian cause on every platform in the strongest possible way,” he said.

Citing U.N. data, Erdoğan said around 3,800 Palestinians had been displaced in the occupied West Bank this year because of settler violence, demolitions and evictions.

He said Israeli actions in the West Bank and Jerusalem were undermining Palestinian statehood.

Erdoğan also accused the Israeli government of maintaining an uncompromising approach in Gaza despite what he described as a constructive Palestinian position.

“The necessary conditions for beginning reconstruction in Gaza and ensuring security must be established as soon as possible,” he said.

The two leaders also discussed developments at Al-Aqsa Mosque and in Hebron.

Erdoğan said Türkiye strongly opposed attempts to alter the status quo at Al-Aqsa and other holy sites.

He also welcomed plans for Palestinian presidential and legislative elections, expressing hope that they would advance reconciliation and strengthen Palestinian unity.

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