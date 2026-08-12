Palestinian president in Ankara for talks with Erdoğan

ANKARA

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Ankara on Aug. 11 for a three-day official visit, ahead of talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 12.

Abbas was received upon arrival by Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Palestine’s ambassador to Türkiye, Nasri Abu Jaish.

The two leaders will discuss the latest developments in Palestine, bilateral ties and regional issues, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said.

During a visit to Ankara in August 2024, Abbas met Erdoğan and addressed an extraordinary session of the Turkish parliament. In his speech, he pledged to travel to Gaza and said he was prepared to risk his life in solidarity with the Palestinian people.