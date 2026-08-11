Erdoğan urges EU progress on customs union, visa liberalization

Erdoğan urges EU progress on customs union, visa liberalization

ANKARA
Erdoğan urges EU progress on customs union, visa liberalization

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged the European Union to overhaul its customs union with Türkiye and resume visa liberalization talks, arguing that both moves would yield mutual benefits.

“I have underscored that the steps to be taken by the European Union on the update of the Customs Union and visa liberalization in particular will benefit all of us,” Erdoğan said during a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker following talks in Ankara on Aug. 10.

Türkiye and the EU had decided to expand the 1996-dated customs union in the mid-2010s, but they never could launch formal negotiations due to technical and political problems. One of the key problems stems from the Greek Cypriot administration’s opposition.

Stressing that this is Chancellor Stocker’s first visit to Türkiye, Erdoğan stated that they exchanged views on bilateral issues and regional developments.

“We are glad to see the positive momentum, which we have attained in our relations with Austria in the recent period, in our economic and trade relations as well. We believe that we will increase the nearly $4.5 billion trade volume, which we achieved in 2025, to our goal of $5 billion this year,” he said.

Recalling that more than 1.000 Austrian companies operate in Türkiye and the direct investments originating from Austria have exceeded $11 billion, Erdoğan underlined “Türkiye’s investments in Austria, on the other hand, have neared 1 billion dollars. All these figures are the most obvious sign of the potential between us.”

On regional issues, the two leaders discussed developments in the Middle East and in the context of the Russian occupation of Ukraine.

“Ensuring Syria’s territorial integrity and unity remain to be our top priority. We attach importance to Austria contributing to the reconstruction process of Syria,” said the president. He also recalled that

Türkiye continues to uphold the two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestine conflict, saying “The issue of the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, on which Mr. Chancellor, too, shows special sensitivity, preserves its importance under current conditions.”

 Türkiye has weight in the Middle East

For his part, Stocker welcomed the growing momentum in bilateral relations, reiterating that Türkiye remains a critical EU partner on security and migration management.

On regional issues, Stocker hailed the role Türkiye and particularly Erdoğan has been playing in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“I want to express that Austria supports your efforts to this end. When we look at the Middle East, we also see Türkiye’s weight there. I also want to thank you for your efforts there,” he stated.

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