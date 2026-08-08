Türkiye says Greek Aegean tourism plan has no legal effect

Türkiye says Greek Aegean tourism plan has no legal effect

ANKARA
Türkiye says Greek Aegean tourism plan has no legal effect

Greece’s newly announced tourism spatial-planning framework will have no legal consequences for Türkiye in the countries’ disputes over the Aegean Sea, the Foreign Ministry has said.

The Greek Special Spatial Planning Framework for Tourism sets rules for where and under what conditions tourism development may take place, with an emphasis on sustainability and environmental protection.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said the framework included areas in the Aegean as well as geographical formations whose sovereignty Ankara says was not ceded to Greece under international treaties.

He said the plan would not affect Türkiye’s established legal position on the interconnected disputes between the two countries.

“Efforts to instrumentalize universal values such as environmental protection for political motives are futile and will not affect our country’s established legal position in any way,” Keçeli said on social media.

He also called for both sides to avoid unilateral measures in closed or semi-enclosed seas such as the Aegean and the Mediterranean.

International maritime law encourages cooperation between coastal states in such waters, including on environmental matters, Keçeli said, adding that Türkiye remained ready to cooperate with Greece as one of the Aegean’s two coastal states.

Ankara maintains that the two countries should adopt a sincere and comprehensive approach to resolving their disputes on the basis of international law, equity and good-neighborly relations, he added.

Keçeli said this position was in line with the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness signed by Türkiye and Greece on Dec. 7, 2023.

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