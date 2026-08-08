Ukraine's Zelensky visits Russian ally Serbia for talks

Ukraine's Zelensky visits Russian ally Serbia for talks

BELGRADE
Ukraines Zelensky visits Russian ally Serbia for talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Belgrade for his first official visit to Serbia, where he was due to hold talks with President Aleksandar Vučić on economic cooperation, relations with the European Union and security.

Zelensky had dinner with Vučić on Aug. 7 ahead of formal talks at the presidential palace on Aug. 8. The two leaders were also expected to address the media.

“We will discuss expanding economic ties between our countries, relations with the European Union, other areas that can benefit our nations, and security issues,” Zelensky said on X.

Serbia has maintained close ties with Russia and has not imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Vučić said before the visit that Belgrade’s position on sanctions would remain unchanged.

Serbia remains heavily dependent on Russian gas but has also provided non-military aid to Ukraine. The Kremlin has accused Serbian companies of selling munitions to Kiev, an allegation Vučić has denied.

The visit followed another overnight Russian missile and drone attack on Kiev and the surrounding region. At least four people, including a 3-year-old child, were killed, according to local officials.

Three members of one family died in the Brovary district northeast of Kiev, while another person was killed in the capital. Several others were wounded.

Ukraine has repeatedly asked its allies for additional U.S.-made Patriot interceptors as Russia steps up its use of ballistic missiles.

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