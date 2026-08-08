Turkish-flagged cargo ship hit by drone off Russia

ANKARA

A Turkish-flagged dry cargo ship was hit by a drone off Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, damaging the vessel but causing no casualties, according to reports.

The drone struck the accommodation area of the MV Güllük while it was sailing toward the Russian port of Taman. None of the crew members was killed or injured.

The vessel continued toward Istanbul, where it is expected to undergo a technical inspection and repairs.

Neither Russian nor Ukrainian authorities had commented on the incident, and responsibility remained unclear.

The attack came days after the Turkish-owned civilian ships Yaşar and Nadezhda were targeted by drones after leaving Novorossiysk on Aug. 3. Several crew members, including Turkish citizens, were injured, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry warned that the spread of the Russia-Ukraine war further into the Black Sea was threatening civilian shipping and could have “multifaceted negative repercussions, including for food security.”

It urged the warring parties to take concrete steps to ensure safe navigation.

On July 22, the Turkish-flagged dry cargo ship Reyhan Sarı was hit by a drone while transporting coal from Taman to Trabzon. One crew member was killed and three others were injured, according to Turkish maritime reports.