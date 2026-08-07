Türkiye says Mecca pact will strengthen regional security

Türkiye says Mecca pact will strengthen regional security

ANKARA
Türkiye says Mecca pact will strengthen regional security

Türkiye’s new defense pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is expected to strengthen regional security and give fresh momentum to trade and investment ties, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on Aug. 7.

Yılmaz described the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement as an important step for the region’s security architecture.

“We expect the spirit of strategic cooperation established in the security field through this agreement to give momentum to economic cooperation, particularly in trade, finance and investment,” he said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said separately that the agreement was not directed against any country.

“The Mecca Agreement is not aimed at any country,” Duran said, adding that it would strengthen the three countries’ collective security and deterrence.

The pact would also expand defense industry cooperation and military interoperability among Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, he said.

The three countries signed the agreement in Mecca earlier on Aug. 7. It stipulates that an armed attack against any one of them will be regarded as an attack against all three and calls for defense cooperation to be expanded in all areas.

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