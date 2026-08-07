Türkiye tests bunker-busting munition from Akıncı drone

Türkiye tests bunker-busting munition from Akıncı drone

ANKARA
Türkiye tests bunker-busting munition from Akıncı drone

This photo shows the Tolun-P precision-guided bunker-busting munition attached to a Bayraktar Akıncı drone,(DHA photo)

 

Turkish defense company ASELSAN has tested its Tolun-P precision-guided bunker-busting munition from a Bayraktar Akıncı drone, saying the weapon struck its target accurately.

The 250-pound-class munition was released from the Akıncı unmanned combat aerial vehicle developed by Baykar, ASELSAN said on Aug. 7.

Tolun-P is designed for use against reinforced and armored targets.

ASELSAN says its penetrating warhead and specially shaped nose allow it to pierce up to one meter (3.3 feet) of reinforced concrete.

The munition is intended for targets including underground shelters, command centers and armored hangars. It relies on kinetic energy upon impact and uses an electronic fuze that can be programmed shortly before release.

Tolun-P is compatible with ASELSAN’s SADAK-4T smart rack, which can carry four TOLUN munitions on a single aircraft pylon. The configuration allows an aircraft to engage several targets during one sortie.

The TOLUN family also includes laser-guided, fragmentation, imaging-infrared, electronic-warfare and ground-launched variants.

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