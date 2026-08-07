Türkiye, Pakistan, S Arabia create defense pact in historic move

Türkiye, Pakistan, S Arabia create defense pact in historic move

Serkan Demirtaş - ANKARA
Türkiye, Pakistan, S Arabia create defense pact in historic move

Regional heavyweights Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a historic three-way defense pact which stipulates that “any armed attack against any of the three will be regarded as an attack against them all,” amid growing geopolitical security uncertainties.

Ankara believes the agreement will completely “overhaul the regional security architecture” while assuring that it is not targeting any particular country.

“The Makkah Joint Defense Agreement” was signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Mecca on Aug. 7.

“The Agreement is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and stipulates that any armed attack against any one of the three States shall be regarded as an attack against them all. It further provides for the enhancement of all aspects of defense cooperation among the three States,” read the joint statement.

It also underlined that the agreement reflects the three parties’ “shared commitment to further strengthening their collective security and to promoting peace, security, and stability in the region and beyond, in pursuit of a secure and prosperous future.”

Türkiye, Saudia Arabia and Pakistan have developed strategic ties in recent years by focusing on intensified cooperation in the fields of military, security and the defense industry. Their discussions on creating a defense pact for the past several years as well as addressing regional developments, including the war between Iran and the U.S., have expedited the process.

 ‘Deal does not target any country’


According to Turkish sources, the agreement aims to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and stipulates that “an armed attack against any of the three states shall be considered an attack against them all.”

The deal is the tangible outcome of long-standing consultations conducted in line with the principle of regional ownership to establish a common framework for addressing growing regional and international security threats, the sources said.

Türkiye has long been advocating the principle of regional ownership to tackle growing problems of the region in a bid to prevent the intervention of outside forces into regional matters.

One of the practical outcomes of the agreement is that it will allow three countries to enhance defense industry cooperation and military interoperability.

“The Makkah Agreement does not represent a departure from any existing alliance or agreement. It complements existing alliances, strengthens regional security and provides a framework for cooperation open to other countries in the region,” the sources added.

 Not an alternative to NATO


According to the officials, Türkiye’s NATO membership and regional partnerships are not alternatives to each other but rather complimentary structures.

“The Makkah agreement is not an alternative to the existing security architecture in the Gulf but a complementary arrangement that contributes to regional security,” they suggested, underlining that Türkiye is continuing to fulfill its NATO obligations.

“The Makkah Agreement is not an aggressive military bloc, an encirclement initiative or an instrument of offensive planning. Rather, it is a step that will also contribute to the stability of the Region. The Makkah Agreement is not targeting any state and does not close existing channels of dialogue with any country,” they stated.

 Regional security architecture shifting


From the Turkish perspective, the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement has a historic meaning for the region and the Islamic world as the agreement is redesigning the regional security architecture.

The signing of the agreement will not drag Türkiye into other conflicts, the sources recall, obviously referring to the Pakistan’s conflict with India and Saudi Arabia’s ongoing problems with Houthis in Yemen.

Thanks to this agreement, Türkiye is diversifying cooperation options in the changing and increasingly complex international security environment, the sources stressed.

Türkiye’s signing the agreement will also help to strengthen the security of global maritime trade routes, contributing to exports, energy supply and economic stability, they said, underlining that Türkiye’s participation in the agreement does not mean that Turkish troops will be sent to every regional crisis.

“Decisions regarding the use of force and military operations will be made within the framework of the constitutional order and national decision-making mechanisms,” they added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UAE reports tanker strike as Tehran says Hormuz deal with Oman close

UAE reports tanker strike as Tehran says Hormuz deal with Oman close
LATEST NEWS

  1. UAE reports tanker strike as Tehran says Hormuz deal with Oman close

    UAE reports tanker strike as Tehran says Hormuz deal with Oman close

  2. US Senate confirms Trump's ex-lawyer as attorney general

    US Senate confirms Trump's ex-lawyer as attorney general

  3. Hamas says still ready to go ahead with Gaza plan

    Hamas says still ready to go ahead with Gaza plan

  4. TPAO expands overseas operations in drive for higher output

    TPAO expands overseas operations in drive for higher output

  5. Aliyev, Pashinyan discuss peace process on summit anniversary

    Aliyev, Pashinyan discuss peace process on summit anniversary
Recommended
Turkish-flagged cargo ship hit by drone off Russia

Turkish-flagged cargo ship hit by drone off Russia
Türkiye ready to help Lebanon with energy, deepen economic ties: Aoun

Türkiye ready to help Lebanon with energy, deepen economic ties: Aoun
Türkiye says Greek Aegean tourism plan has no legal effect

Türkiye says Greek Aegean tourism plan has no legal effect
Mecca agreement broadens Türkiye’s regional defense ties

Mecca agreement broadens Türkiye’s regional defense ties
Mecca defense pact targets no country, open to other nations: Erdoğan

Mecca defense pact targets no country, open to other nations: Erdoğan
Türkiye says Mecca pact will strengthen regional security

Türkiye says Mecca pact will strengthen regional security
WORLD UAE reports tanker strike as Tehran says Hormuz deal with Oman close

UAE reports tanker strike as Tehran says Hormuz deal with Oman close

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday said Iran had targeted a tanker belonging to the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

ECONOMY TPAO expands overseas operations in drive for higher output

TPAO expands overseas operations in drive for higher output

Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) aims to raise its combined domestic and overseas hydrocarbon production from around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day to nearly 600,000 by 2028, with a longer-term target of 1 million, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS Ecstatic Trabzonspor embraces Mohamed Salah

Ecstatic Trabzonspor embraces Mohamed Salah

Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor officially unveiled superstar forward Mohamed Salah in front of a roaring crowd at Papara Park on Aug. 6 night, celebrating what club officials called one of the most historic transfer accomplishments in Turkish sports history.
﻿