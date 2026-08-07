Türkiye’s exports to target markets hit $94 billion in first half

ISTANBUL

Türkiye exported goods worth $94 billion to the 60 countries designated under its target markets strategy in the first six months of 2026, as part of efforts to diversify export destinations and expand into new markets.

Under the Trade Ministry’s “Export Target Countries Strategy,” Türkiye aims to direct a larger share of its exports toward strategically selected markets rather than relying solely on existing destinations.

The strategy is designed to diversify export markets, facilitate entry into new countries and increase the global market share of Turkish products. Target countries are identified based on factors including their position in global e-commerce, market-entry conditions, geographical distance and the ministry’s export policies. Companies exporting to these markets receive support in areas such as promotion, order fulfillment services, sectoral trade and purchasing delegations and marketplace commission expenses.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), exports to the targeted countries totaled $94 billion during the January-June period of 2026. Imports from the same countries reached $139.3 billion.

As a result, Türkiye’s total trade volume with the countries designated as export target markets amounted to $233.3 billion in the first half of the year.

Germany remained the largest export destination among the target markets, with Turkish exports totaling $11.2 billion during the period. The United States followed with $8.5 billion, ahead of the United Kingdom at $8 billion, Italy at $7.2 billion and France at $5.7 billion.

Germany, which became Türkiye’s most important trading partner among NATO member states last year, also maintains a leading position in investment and production ties with Türkiye. The two countries have set a bilateral trade target of $60 billion.

Economic relations between Türkiye and Germany continue to be strengthened through mutual investments. Turkish companies’ investments in Germany have approached $3 billion, while Turkish contractors have undertaken 397 projects in the country with a combined value exceeding $2.8 billion.

Türkiye and the United States continue to pursue their bilateral trade target of $100 billion. In recent years, cooperation efforts have focused on strategic sectors including white goods, textiles, automotive, tourism, technology and nuclear energy, as well as the development of joint projects in third countries.

The United States is currently Türkiye’s second-largest export market and fifth-largest import market. Turkish companies have increasingly focused on higher-value, technology-driven and long-term investments in the U.S. market.

Trade relations between Türkiye and the United Kingdom have also expanded in recent years, particularly in goods trade, automotive, textiles and apparel, machinery, services, investment and digital commerce.

Negotiations are continuing to modernize the existing free trade agreement between Türkiye and the United Kingdom, with discussions aimed at incorporating new areas, including digital trade and investment.

Meanwhile, economic ties between Türkiye and Italy span a broad range of sectors, from automotive and plastics to machinery and fashion products.

More than 1,600 Italian companies currently operate in Türkiye, with their cumulative investments approaching $3.5 billion, highlighting the depth of commercial relations between the two countries.