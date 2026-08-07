Antalya rolls out Blue Mediterranean shield ahead of COP31

ANTALYA

As the southern province of Antalya prepares to take the global stage for the COP31 climate summit, its governor’s office has unveiled the Blue Mediterranean Initiative to preserve and restore the region’s marine ecosystems.

The comprehensive campaign covers the coastal strip stretching from the eastern district of Gazipaşa to the western resort town of Kaş, aiming to eliminate pollution at its source, clear ghost nets from the seabed and deploy artificial reefs to enrich marine biodiversity.

Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin said the project serves as a preparation to present the city’s environmental sensitivities during the 31st session of the U.N. Climate Change Conference.

Agriculture and tourism exert significant pressure on the Mediterranean Sea, Şahin said, questioning how the city can maintain commerce and industry without depleting natural resources.

He highlighted key local innovations, including industrial carbon capture, rainwater harvesting in greenhouses and pesticide-free facilities, as model practices for the global summit.

“We are selling our most valuable asset in tourism, our clean sea,” he said.

With 233 Blue Flag beaches, the highest count in the world, the province must maintain its commitment to eco-friendly tourism, according to Şahin.

Officials identified plastics and microplastics as major threats as the project expanded to preserve the natural landscape and clear waters of the region.

Crews are installing barriers on streams to intercept land-based waste, while utilizing trash traps and sea vacuums to collect debris before it reaches the sea.

Submarine waste and beaches will undergo extensive cleaning operations through multiple public campaigns, Şahin said.

The governor’s office launched dedicated gaming and animation initiatives designed to foster environmental awareness among children and young people.

Authorities began installing free public drinking water stations to reduce plastic waste and improve access to clean water, establishing a smoke-free beach practice across the shorelines, he said.

Türkiye announced its candidacy to host the COP31 climate summit in 2026, formally positioning the southern city as the proposed host for the massive global event.

The annual U.N. conference brings together global leaders, scientists, climate experts and policymakers to negotiate international climate action, long-term sustainability and emission reduction strategies.