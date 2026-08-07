Perseid meteor shower event set at Erciyes peak

KAYSERİ

Meteors streak across the starry night sky above a mountain landscape.

A viewing event of the Perseid meteor shower will be held at the highest peak of the central city of Kayseri’s Mount Erciyes.



Kayseri Municipality announced in a written statement that the “Perseid Meteor Shower Visual Spectacle Event” will take place on Aug. 12.



Organized annually since 2020, the event will be organized in collaboration with Erciyes Inc., the operator and management company of the Erciyes Ski Resort and the Kayseri Science Center.



The Perseid meteor shower is visible from mid-July to the end of August every year, peaking in mid-August, and is considered the best meteor shower of the year due to the frequent and bright visibility of the meteors.



Sky enthusiasts wishing to view the natural phenomenon, commonly known as “shooting stars,” will gather at the Hacılar Gate of the Erciyes Ski Resort.



The meteor shower is best viewed in the Northern hemisphere, clear view of the horizon away from trees and buildings with a minimum amount of light pollution, during the few hours before sunrise and clear weather. However, there is a possibility that the meteors may occasionally be seen anywhere as early as 10 p.m.



Held at an altitude of 2,650 meters, far from light pollution, the event will be free of charge and offer participants the opportunity to learn about planets and constellations from expert astronomers and observe the sky through telescopes.



Officials from Erciyes Inc. recommended that participants bring items such as camping chairs, jackets, hats and blankets to protect themselves from the cold weather.