Security council reviews next phase of ‘terror-free Türkiye’ process

ANKARA

Türkiye’s National Security Council (MGK) reviewed progress and discussed the next phase of the country’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative at a meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Aug. 6.

The council also considered the related goal of a “terror-free region” and the steps expected in the next stage, according to a communiqué issued after the meeting.

The MGK was briefed on domestic and cross-border operations against the PKK and its affiliates, FETÖ and ISIL, as well as recent international developments, the communiqué said.

It also reviewed measures against FETÖ, which orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016, and said efforts to dismantle the network would continue.

The communiqué described the NATO summit hosted by Türkiye as a critical point for the alliance’s future and reaffirmed Ankara’s willingness to share its advanced capabilities with allies.

Turning to regional conflicts, the council warned that renewed fighting between Iran and the United States could spread to neighboring countries and global trade routes. It urged all sides to refrain from using force and return to negotiations.

On Ukraine, the council said extending the war into surrounding areas, particularly the Black and Caspian seas, would not break the current deadlock. It called on the parties to reduce tensions and take concrete steps toward peace.

The MGK also stressed the importance of Türkiye’s cooperation with Syria and Iraq for regional security and stability.

On Gaza, the council called for a firm international response to what it described as continued Israeli ceasefire violations, rising settler violence in Palestinian territories and attacks on holy sites, particularly Al-Aqsa Mosque.