Roadmap takes shape for ‘terror-free Türkiye’ process

Roadmap takes shape for ‘terror-free Türkiye’ process

ANKARA
Roadmap takes shape for ‘terror-free Türkiye’ process

A parliamentary panel is set to begin debating on Aug. 7 a 12-article framework bill outlining the next stages of the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative, from verifying the PKK terror group’s disarmament to judicial procedures for eligible applicants.

The Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion was submitted to parliament on Aug. 5 with signatures from lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), its ally the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). Several lawmakers from smaller parties and independents also signed the proposal.

The Justice Commission is due to begin deliberations at 3:30 p.m. local time. Supporters of the bill aim to send it to the General Assembly early next week.

Under a timetable envisaged by officials from the ruling People’s Alliance and the DEM Party, enactment would be followed by a roughly two-month verification process. If implementation proceeds as planned, officials aim for the threat posed by the PKK to be removed from the country’s agenda by spring 2027.

A steering board chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz would coordinate the process.

The body would include relevant ministers and senior security officials and could establish technical subcommittees.

Parliament would also form a 17-member monitoring commission, with seats allocated according to parties’ representation.

The board would assess whether the PKK/KCK and affiliated structures had ended their activities and surrendered the weapons and ammunition under their control.

Its findings would then be submitted to the National Security Council (MGK).

Once an MGK decision confirming the group’s dissolution is published in the Official Gazette, a six-month application period would begin.

Eligible people under investigation, on trial or serving sentences would have to apply in writing.

Prosecutors and enforcement judges could postpone proceedings or sentence enforcement for five or 10 years, depending on the offense.

The measure would be revoked if an applicant committed another terrorism offense during the postponement period.

The proposal also requires surrendered weapons, ammunition and other materials to be recorded.

Items with evidentiary value would be preserved, while assets subject to confiscation would be transferred to the Treasury.

If the process advances as expected, the steering board could later recommend further judicial, administrative and legislative changes.

Potential areas include the penal enforcement system, anti-terror legislation, the Turkish Penal Code, political party rules and election laws.

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Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish parliament committee adopts bill as part of Terror-Free Türkiye process

Turkish parliament committee adopts bill as part of Terror-Free Türkiye process
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