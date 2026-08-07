Largest coral forest of Aegean uncovered off Gökçeada coast

ÇANAKKALE

A bright orange coral branch flourishes on a rocky seabed, standing out against the deep blue water of its natural habitat.

Marine researchers discovered the largest coral forest in the Aegean Sea, stretching over 2 kilometers off the coast of Türkiye’s northwestern island of Gökçeada at depths up to 120 meters.



The six-person scientific team from the Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TÜDAV) identified the massive ecosystem between Gökçeada and Greece’s Samothrace island using underwater robots and remote imaging systems deployed from the R/V TÜDAV-Maru research vessel. The expedition received financial backing from İşbank.



TÜDAV Head Professor Bayram Öztürk said the previously unknown coral community begins at a depth of 70 meters and extends to 120 meters, starting two nautical miles from the shores.



“This area hosts massive biological diversity alongside significant calcium carbonate accumulation. Neither the Turkish nor the Greek coasts of the Aegean Sea have seen a coral forest discovery of this magnitude before,” Öztürk said.



Initial findings suggest the ecosystem could extend into deeper zones and international waters. The research team also observed underwater fault lines as well as water and gas vents in the region, planning further studies to understand their relationship with the coral communities and calcium carbonate deposits.



“The area we discovered currently lies within Turkish territorial waters, but we have yet to fully determine the boundaries of the coral forest. It might continue to depths of 200 to 300 meters,” he said.



The research vessel continues its operations in the region, while the team plans to broaden the scope of the expedition in September and October to investigate deeper sections of the ecosystem.



Öztürk said the discovery stems from 10 years of institutional experience regarding coral ecosystems, pointing to numerous scientific studies and the training of graduate students in the field. Technological investments combined with long-term experience led to the finding, he said.



The discovered coral communities remain in a healthy state, showing no signs of lesions, tissue loss or death indicative of climate change impacts, Öztürk said.



Coral forests act as crucial ecosystems in deep waters by providing breeding grounds for various marine species and contributing to the carbon cycle.



The Aegean Sea features deep trenches and dynamic fault systems, creating unique underwater topography supporting diverse marine habitats far below the surface. These vulnerable habitats require continuous scientific monitoring to ensure their long-term preservation against emerging environmental threats in the region.