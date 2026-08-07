Trustee takes over Ahbap charity amid misconduct probe

ISTANBUL

A court has appointed a trustee to oversee the management of the Ahbap Association, a prominent charity organization, as part of a criminal investigation into alleged financial irregularities.

The move follows an earlier ruling that appointed a three-member trustee panel to manage Ahbap’s properties, vehicles, bank assets and other financial holdings.

The court cited the detention of Ahbap’s management and audit boards, along with ongoing reviews of the association’s accounts and assets, as reasons for the measures. A dissolution case against the association has also been filed.

The investigation is looking into allegations that several companies contracted by Ahbap after the February 2023 earthquakes to build homes with funds raised through donations failed to complete the promised projects.

Another part of the investigation concerns properties transferred to Yeliz Kaya, an assistant to Ahbap founder and musician Haluk Levent. Prosecutors are examining allegations involving the transfer of 59 properties from three companies and one individual. Levent has denied wrongdoing.