Wildfires leave 92 residential units damaged, destroyed

ANKARA

Following recent wildfires across five Turkish provinces, official damage assessments confirm that 92 residential units were severely damaged or destroyed, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum announced on Aug. 6.

Kurum said damage assessments were completed following fires in Muğla, Antalya, Aydın, Balıkesir and Mersin, adding that 58 of the affected units were homes.

Expressing solidarity with those affected, the minister extended his sympathies to the community.

According to the figures shared by Kurum, 43 residential units were damaged or destroyed in Muğla, while Antalya and Aydın each recorded 20 affected units. Six units were impacted in Balıkesir and three in Mersin.

After the damage assessments, Deputy Minister Ömer Bulut visited the Kumluca district in the southern province of Antalya and the Seydikemer district in the southwestern province of Muğla to inspect the situation and hear residents’ concerns.

During his visit, Bulut called Kurum to brief him on the latest developments. Addressing the citizens, the minister reassured them that the government is fully committed to supporting citizens with all available resources, just as in other situations.