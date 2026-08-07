Over 100 detained in ISIL operation

The Interior Ministry has announced that 104 suspects were detained in 30 of the country’s 81 provinces during simultaneous operations coordinated by the General Command of Gendarmerie and the public prosecutor’s offices.
The suspects are accused of providing financial support to ISIL, engaging in propaganda and being members of the group.
The authorities determined that the detainees were members of ISIL who supported the terrorist group by spreading propaganda on social media and sending funds through both affiliated individuals and alleged aid organizations.
Public prosecutors’ offices have launched criminal investigations into the detained individuals.
The ministry reiterated its commitment to combating terrorism while praising the gendarmerie forces and chief public prosecutors’ offices for conducting the operation.
Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) aims to raise its combined domestic and overseas hydrocarbon production from around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day to nearly 600,000 by 2028, with a longer-term target of 1 million, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor officially unveiled superstar forward Mohamed Salah in front of a roaring crowd at Papara Park on Aug. 6 night, celebrating what club officials called one of the most historic transfer accomplishments in Turkish sports history.