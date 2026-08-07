Over 100 detained in ISIL operation

ANKARA

The Interior Ministry has announced that 104 suspects were detained in 30 of the country’s 81 provinces during simultaneous operations coordinated by the General Command of Gendarmerie and the public prosecutor’s offices.

The suspects are accused of providing financial support to ISIL, engaging in propaganda and being members of the group.

The authorities determined that the detainees were members of ISIL who supported the terrorist group by spreading propaganda on social media and sending funds through both affiliated individuals and alleged aid organizations.

Public prosecutors’ offices have launched criminal investigations into the detained individuals.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to combating terrorism while praising the gendarmerie forces and chief public prosecutors’ offices for conducting the operation.