Türkiye ready to help Lebanon with energy, deepen economic ties: Aoun

BEIRUT

Türkiye is ready to support Lebanon in the energy sector and deepen economic ties, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has said following talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.

Aoun briefed his cabinet on recent visits to Türkiye and the United States, describing both as “highly positive,” according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency.

He said his meeting with Erdoğan was “extremely productive” and that Türkiye was prepared to assist Lebanon in energy, particularly electricity and oil. The two leaders also discussed Lebanon’s possible inclusion in the planned revival of the Hejaz Railway.

Aoun said Erdoğan had shown considerable openness to an economic partnership.

“I saw firsthand the importance President Erdoğan attaches to the stability of Lebanon and Syria, as well as to the principle that no country should interfere in another’s internal affairs,” he said.

Aoun added that he had asked Erdoğan to use Türkiye’s international contacts to support keeping the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), in place beyond its current mandate.

Erdoğan pledged to work on the matter, he said.

Turning to his visit to Washington, Aoun described his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump as successful. He cited Trump’s decision to allow U.S. airlines to resume direct flights to Lebanon as one concrete outcome.

Aoun said preparations were also continuing for an economic conference in Washington to be led by Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

He also said talks between Lebanon and Israel in Rome had made progress on border issues and prisoner exchanges, expressing hope that concrete steps would follow soon.