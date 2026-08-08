Mecca agreement broadens Türkiye’s regional defense ties

ANKARA

This handout photograph taken and released by the Turkish Presidency press office on Aug. 7, 2026, shows President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shaking hands with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (2nd R) looks on after signing a joint defence agreement in Mecca.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement on Aug. 7, committing the three countries to regard an armed attack against one as an attack against all.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the agreement at Safa Palace in Mecca following official talks.

“The agreement aims to strengthen collective deterrence against all forms of aggression and stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three states shall be regarded as an attack against them all,” a joint statement said.

The agreement also calls for defense cooperation among the three countries to be expanded in all areas.

Erdoğan said the arrangement would deepen security and defense cooperation, support joint defense industry projects and contribute to counterterrorism efforts.

He said it reaffirmed the right of individual and collective self-defense set out in Article 51 of the U.N. Charter.

“The agreement does not target any country and is open to the participation of all brotherly countries seeking peace, prosperity and stability in our region,” Erdoğan said.

Türkiye would continue to support resolving regional conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with international law, he added.

Turkish officials said the agreement would complement Türkiye’s existing alliances, including NATO, rather than replace them.

They also said participation in the agreement did not mean Turkish troops would automatically be deployed in every regional crisis. Decisions on the use of force and military operations would continue to be taken under Türkiye’s constitutional procedures and national decision-making mechanisms.