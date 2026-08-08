Togg expands nationwide service network to 58 locations

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s electric vehicle maker Togg has expanded its network to 58 fixed service locations after opening 11 new sites by the end of July.

The company plans to increase the number to 64 by the end of the year.

The new service points opened in Malatya, Bursa, Kocaeli, Ankara, Balıkesir, Denizli, Sakarya and Istanbul. The expansion brought Togg’s total in Istanbul to 17.

Togg also operates 43 mobile service units offering round-the-clock assistance across Türkiye.

The company said it was using its AI-powered Can.ai support assistant to improve response times and problem resolution.