Türkiye restructures aviation engine programs to speed development

ANKARA

Turkish Aerospace Industries has shared new images of Türkiye's fifth-generation fighter jet, the national combat aircraft KAAN, during a taxi test, July 31. Photo: Ankara, (DHA)

Türkiye will consolidate several indigenous aviation engine programs under a new structure called TEI Teknoloji in a reorganization aimed at speeding up development and making more efficient use of engineering resources.

TRMOTOR will adopt TEI Teknoloji as its new corporate name. The TF35000 and TS3000 projects currently managed within TUSAŞ Engine Industries (TEI), along with related materials research, will be transferred to the renamed company, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

TRMOTOR’s existing engine and auxiliary power unit programs will also be placed under the new structure.

The intellectual and industrial property rights to the TF35000 and TS3000 programs belong to the Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB).

Engineering and technical teams working on the projects at TEI will continue their work within TEI Teknoloji to preserve institutional knowledge and maintain project continuity.

TEI Teknoloji will focus on indigenous engine development, auxiliary power units, advanced materials and research and development. TEI will concentrate on manufacturing, deliveries, product support, established engine programs and international partnerships.

The TS1400 and PD170 engine programs will remain within TEI, while the company’s parts and module manufacturing, servicing and product support operations will continue unchanged.

The reorganization will not alter TEI’s ownership structure or international commitments. Its partnership with GE Aerospace and manufacturing responsibilities in international civil and military engine programs will also continue.