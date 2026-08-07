Mecca defense pact targets no country, open to other nations: Erdoğan

Mecca defense pact targets no country, open to other nations: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Mecca defense pact targets no country, open to other nations: Erdoğan

This handout photograph taken and released by the Turkish Presidency press office on Aug. 7, 2026, shows President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C) and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meeting in Mecca.

The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is not directed at any country and is open to other nations that support regional peace and stability, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Aug. 7.

“The agreement, which also reaffirms the right of self-defense set out in Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, does not target any country and is open to the participation of all brotherly countries seeking peace, prosperity and stability in our region,” Erdoğan said on social media.

He said the pact, based on collective deterrence, would deepen security and defense cooperation, support joint defense industry projects and contribute to counterterrorism efforts.

Erdoğan made the remarks after a one-day visit to Mecca at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

He met with the Saudi leader and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before the three signed the pact.

The agreement stipulates that an armed attack on any of the three countries will be regarded as an attack on all of them.

Türkiye will continue to support resolving regional conflicts and crises through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with international law, Erdoğan added.

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