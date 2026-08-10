Istanbul Airport sets European daily passenger record

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Airport handled 289,732 passengers on Aug. 9, the highest daily total recorded at an airport in Türkiye or Europe, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

Uraloğlu announced the figure on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, saying investments in transport infrastructure were reinforcing Istanbul’s position as a global aviation hub.

The airport served 39.9 million passengers in the first half of 2026, according to the State Airports Authority.