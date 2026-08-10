Sri Lanka arrests Rajapaksa party chief

COLOMBO

Sri Lankan police arrested Sagara Kariyawasam, the General-Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP), on Aug. 10. (AFP Photo)

Sri Lankan police arrested a party leader of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa on Aug. 10 for allegedly issuing a death threat against the police chief, officers said.

Sagara Kariyawasam, the General-Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Party (SLPP), was taken into custody, the latest in a list of associates of relatives of the once-untouchable Rajapaksa political dynasty to be arrested.

The leftist government of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake came to power in September 2024 on a promise to crack down on bribery and graft.

Kariyawasam, at a press conference in Colombo last week, warned Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya that he could be killed if he continued to be partisan.

Weerasooriya “considers this a death threat,” a police official said.

“The SLPP General-Secretary was arrested after recording a statement, and he is being taken before a magistrate.”

The former leader, Mahinda Rajapaksa, is himself facing allegations that he received kickbacks from Airbus over an aircraft purchase deal that was eventually scrapped.